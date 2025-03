JOHN G. MABANGLO/EFE

INDIAN WELLS (United States), 15/03/2025.- Mirra Andreeva of Russia in action against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the women’s semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 March 2025. (Tenis, Polonia, Rusia) EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO