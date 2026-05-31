Criminal defense attorney Abelardo de la Espriella has built a reputation — and a fortune — through his legal career, business ventures, and media presence. Now, at 47, he is seeking to add another title to his résumé: President of Colombia. — Known among his supporters as “El Tigre” (The Tiger), De la Espriella has emerged as one of the strongest figures on the Colombian right despite having no previous experience in elected office. By late 2025, opinion polls placed him among the leading presidential contenders ahead of the 2026 election.

De la Espriella launched his presidential bid through his political movement Defensores de la Patria (Defenders of the Homeland), backed by the conservative National Salvation Movement. In December 2025, he delivered approximately 4.7 million signatures to Colombia’s National Registry Office in support of his candidacy.

Positioning himself as a hardline conservative candidate, he has frequently argued that Colombia needs stronger measures against crime, corruption, and armed groups. His rhetoric and proposals have often drawn comparisons to Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

A High-Profile Legal Career

Before entering politics, De la Espriella became one of Colombia’s most recognizable criminal lawyers by representing several controversial clients.

Among the cases that brought him national attention were the defenses of businessman Alex Saab and financier David Murcia Guzmán, founder of the collapsed DMG investment scheme.

At the same time, he also handled high-profile victims’ rights cases. He represented the family of Rosa Elvira Cely, whose 2012 murder led to the creation of Colombia’s femicide law, and supported the legal case of Natalia Ponce de León, which contributed to tougher legislation against acid attacks.

Businessman, Performer and Public Figure

De la Espriella’s public image extends well beyond the courtroom.

He has launched several lifestyle brands, including rum, wine, hats, and menswear collections marketed under his personal brand. He describes the project as a celebration of Italian-inspired style, luxury, and craftsmanship.

Born in Bogotá in 1978 to a family from Montería, in Colombia’s Caribbean region, he frequently highlights his Caribbean roots and his passion for Italian culture. He has even recorded music albums featuring classic Italian and international songs, presenting himself as a tenor singer in addition to his legal and business careers.

A Polarizing Political Figure

De la Espriella’s rise has generated both enthusiasm and criticism.

Supporters view him as a political outsider capable of confronting Colombia’s traditional political establishment and restoring security. Critics, however, question his lack of government experience and point to his history representing controversial figures as a lawyer. Public debate around his candidacy has intensified across political circles and social media.

As Colombia approaches the 2026 presidential election, De la Espriella remains one of the country’s most recognizable — and divisive — political personalities, attempting to transform celebrity status and legal notoriety into electoral success.