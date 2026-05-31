From digital IDs to restrictions on photographs inside polling stations, electoral authorities clarify some of the most common questions voters have raised during Colombia’s presidential election day. — As millions of Colombians head to the polls this Sunday to elect the country’s next president, a number of questions have emerged about what voters can and cannot do during the electoral process.

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions:

Can I show my ballot after marking it?

False — at least as a general rule.

Voting in Colombia is secret, and electoral authorities have repeatedly emphasized the importance of protecting that secrecy. Citizens are not required to reveal how they voted, and taking photographs of a marked ballot or using it as proof of voting for a particular candidate may be linked to electoral offenses such as vote-buying.

For that reason, authorities recommend keeping the vote private at all times.

Can I vote using a digital ID card?

True.

According to Colombia’s National Registry Office (Registraduría), both the traditional yellow ID card with holograms and the digital ID card are valid forms of identification for voting.

Citizens may use the physical version of the digital ID card or the official mobile application, provided the document is active and valid.

What happens if I make a mistake on the ballot?

You can request a new one.

If a voter accidentally marks the wrong box or damages the ballot before placing it in the ballot box, they should immediately notify election officials.

The spoiled ballot will be canceled, and a new one will be issued so the voter can cast their vote correctly.

Can I take photos inside the voting booth?

False.

Electoral authorities prohibit taking photographs or recording videos inside voting booths.

The measure is intended to protect ballot secrecy and prevent practices related to vote-buying or voter coercion.

Can someone accompany me into the voting booth?

It depends.

Voting is generally an individual and private act. However, people with disabilities, visual impairments, or mobility limitations may be assisted by a person of their choice when casting their vote.

Can I vote if my ID card is being processed?

False.

Voters must present an original, valid identification card to vote. Temporary documents, receipts, or reports of a lost ID are not accepted at polling stations.

Until what time can I vote?

Until 4:00 p.m.

Polling stations remain open until 4:00 p.m. Voters who are already inside a polling location before closing time will still be allowed to cast their ballots, even if the process extends beyond the official closing hour.

Authorities have encouraged citizens to rely on official information channels and report any irregularities that could affect the transparency of the electoral process.