Paris (France), 28/10/2024.- England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane receives the Gerd Mueller Trophy for the best striker at the Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, 28 October 2024. Kane and French forward Kylian Mbappe are joint winners of the trophy. Mbappe was not present at the ceremony. (Francia) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA