ANDREA MEROLA/EFE

Oprah Winfrey (centro) a bordo de un bote, Italy, 27 June 2025, on day two of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' wedding celebrations. The US tech billionaire and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez have reportedly invited about 200 guests to their nuptials in the Italian city. (Italia, Venecia) EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA