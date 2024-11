How often do men sit down to pee? British men are among the least likely to do so



% who sit down to pee "every" or "most times"

🇩🇪 62%

🇸🇪 50%

🇩🇰 44%

🇦🇺 40%

🇫🇷 35%

🇨🇦 34%

🇪🇸 34%

🇮🇹 34%

🇵🇱 27%

🇬🇧 24%

🇺🇸 23%

🇲🇽 21%

🇸🇬 20%