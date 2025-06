IL/AP

Actress Florinda Meza, wife of Mexican comedian Roberto Gomez Bolanos, better known as Chespirito, looks towards the press at the international airport in Cancun, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014. Bolanos, the iconic Mexican comedian who wrote and played the boy television character "El Chavo del Ocho" that defined a generation for millions of Latin American children, died Friday at age 85. His body will be flown to Mexico City for a private funeral Mass at Televisa network's headquarters, and a public tribute was planned for Sunday at the Azteca stadium. (AP Photo/Israel Leal)