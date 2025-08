Jose Luis Magana/ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2011 file photo released by The Hershey Company, Roberto Gomez Bolanos and his wife Florinda Meza are shown at the 25th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards at The John F. Kennedy Center in Washington. About 20,000 people will dance the song "Qué bonita vecindad" on Sunday Feb. 19 2012 to honor the Mexican actor and writer Roberto Gómez Bolaños in Mexico City’s Revolution Monument. (AP Photo/The Hershey Company, Jose Luis Magana)