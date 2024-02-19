Barbie es elegida como la película del año en los People’s Choice Awards
La cinta dirigida por Greta Gerwig se impuso a filmes como Oppenheimer o Super Mario Bros. La película.
Lo mejor de la cultura popular tuvo su gran noche este domingo. Los premios People’s Choice Awards 2024 se realizaron en el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California en una gala liderada por el aclamado actor Simu Liu, uno de los Ken de Barbie.
Lea: Festival de Cortometrajes Cine a la Calle lanzó su convocatoria para este año
Y fue precisamente la cinta dirigida por Greta Gerwig y protagonizada por Margot Robbie la que se llevó al premio de la película del año, superando a otros grandes filmes como Oppenheimer o Super Mario Bros. La película.
Lenny Kravitz enamoró a todos con una presentación musical al mismo tiempo que recibió su premio honorífico Music Icon Award. Mientras que Adam Sandler emocionó a todos con su conmovedor discurso al recibir su reconocimiento People´s Icon Award entregado por Jennifer Aniston su gran amiga personal, sin duda uno de los momentos más memorables de la noche.
Lea: Oppenheimer se impone en los BAFTA y el español Bayona se queda sin galardón
Además, la categoría “Influenciador Latino del Año” reconoció al mejor influencer del año elegido íntegramente por votos de los fans en Latinoamérica, donde la argentina Tefi Russo recibió su premio y disfrutó una experiencia inolvidable al mejor estilo Hollywood acompañada de su pareja el Pollo Álvarez y su hija.
Los artistas más importantes de Hollywood hicieron su entrada triunfal a la alfombra roja y asistieron para recibir un codiciado trofeo de los People’s Choice Awards. Jennifer Aniston, America Ferrera, Pedro Pascal, Loki, Taylor Swift, Shakira, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Jeremy Allen White, las Kardashians, Jimmy Fallon, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, Jenna Ortega, Grey's Anatomy, y hasta Travis Kelce el novio de Taylor y campeón del Super Bowl 2024 fueron sólo algunas de las estrellas y producciones grandes ganadoras de la noche.
Lea: La búsqueda de Guillo Vives de una comida con el sabor más colombiano
A continuación la lista de ganadores:
GANADOR: Barbie
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film
The Little Mermaid
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
GANADOR: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
The MarvelsTransformers: Rise of the Beasts
GANADOR: Barbie
80 for Brady
Anyone but You
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Asteroid City
Cocaine Bear
No Hard Feelings
Wonka
GANADOR: Oppenheimer
Creed III
Five Nights at Freddy's
Killers of the Flower Moon
Leave the World Behind
M3GAN
Scream VI
The Color Purple
GANADOR: Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
GANADOR: Margot Robbie, Barbie
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & SnakesViola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
GANADOR: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Brie Larson, The Marvels
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
GANADOR: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Glen Powell, Anyone but You
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
GANADOR: Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
GANADOR: America Ferrera, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
Natalie Portman, May December
Simu Liu, Barbie
Viola Davis, Air