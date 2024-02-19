Sociedad | EL HERALDO

Sociedad

Barbie es elegida como la película del año en los People’s Choice Awards

La cinta dirigida por Greta Gerwig se impuso a filmes como Oppenheimer o Super Mario Bros. La película.

Lo mejor de la cultura popular tuvo su gran noche este domingo. Los premios People’s Choice Awards 2024 se realizaron en el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California en una gala liderada por el aclamado actor Simu Liu, uno de los Ken de Barbie.

Y fue precisamente la cinta dirigida por Greta Gerwig y protagonizada por Margot Robbie la que se llevó al premio de la película del año, superando a otros grandes filmes como Oppenheimer o Super Mario Bros. La película.

Lenny Kravitz enamoró a todos con una presentación musical al mismo tiempo que recibió su premio honorífico Music Icon Award. Mientras que Adam Sandler emocionó a todos con su conmovedor discurso al recibir su reconocimiento People´s Icon Award entregado por Jennifer Aniston su gran amiga personal, sin duda uno de los momentos más memorables de la noche.

Además, la categoría “Influenciador Latino del Año” reconoció al mejor influencer del año elegido íntegramente por votos de los fans en Latinoamérica, donde la argentina Tefi Russo recibió su premio y disfrutó una experiencia inolvidable al mejor estilo Hollywood acompañada de su pareja el Pollo Álvarez y su hija.

Los artistas más importantes de Hollywood hicieron su entrada triunfal a la alfombra roja y asistieron para recibir un codiciado trofeo de los People’s Choice Awards. Jennifer Aniston, America Ferrera, Pedro Pascal, Loki, Taylor Swift, Shakira, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Jeremy Allen White, las Kardashians, Jimmy Fallon, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, Jenna Ortega, Grey's Anatomy, y hasta Travis Kelce el novio de Taylor y campeón del Super Bowl 2024 fueron sólo algunas de las estrellas y producciones grandes ganadoras de la noche.

 A continuación la lista de ganadores:

THE MOVIE OF THE YEAR

GANADOR: Barbie

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

THE ACTION MOVIE OF THE YEAR

GANADOR: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

The MarvelsTransformers: Rise of the Beasts

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF THE YEAR

GANADOR: Barbie

80 for Brady

Anyone but You

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF THE YEAR

GANADOR: Oppenheimer

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy's

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

Scream VI

The Color Purple

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

GANADOR: Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2023

GANADOR: Margot Robbie, Barbie

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & SnakesViola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

GANADOR: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Brie Larson, The Marvels

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

GANADOR: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell, Anyone but You

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

GANADOR: Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

THE MOVIE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

GANADOR: America Ferrera, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman, May December

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

