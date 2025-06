JOHN G. MABANGLO/EFE

SEATTLE (United States), 18/06/2025.- River Plate forward Sebastian Driussi (C) is helped off the pitch after a leg injury in play against the Urawa Red Diamonds during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds in Seattle, Washington, USA, 17 June 2025. (Mundial de Fútbol) EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO