GERALD LEONG/EFE

OKLAHOMA CITY (United States), 23/05/2025.- Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (R) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle during the first half of the Western Conference finals playoff game one between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma USA, 22 May 2025. (Baloncesto) EFE/EPA/GERALD LEONG SHUTTERSTOCK OUT