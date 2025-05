LUCA ZENNARO/EFE

VIADANA (Italy), 22/05/2025.- Dutch rider Olav Kooij of Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the 12th stage of the 108th Giro d'Italia 2025, a 172 km cycling race from Modena to Viadana, Italy, 22 May 2025. (Ciclismo, Italia) EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO