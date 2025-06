LUCA ZENNARO/EFE

Sestriere (Italy), 31/05/2025.- Britain rider Simon Yates of Team Visma | Lease a Bike reacts as he crosses the finish line during the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race over 205 km from Verres to Sestriere, 31 May 2025. (Ciclismo, Italia, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO