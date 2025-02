ADAM VAUGHAN/EFE

MANCHESTER (United Kingdom), 23/02/2025.- Liverpool Manger Arne Slot gestures ahead of the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC, in Manchester, Britain, 23 February 2025. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos, 'live' services or NFTs. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.