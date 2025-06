Pixar/PIXAR

TAKING UP SPACE – When 11-year-old Elio (voice of Yonas Kibreab) is beamed up to space, he finds himself in the Communiverse. He makes his first real friend, an alien called Glordon (voice of Remy Edgerly), and meets representatives from galaxies far and wide. Among them are Ambassador Tegman (far right), Ambassador Helix (second from right), Ambassador Turais (third from right) and Ambassador Questa (left of Glordon). Disney and Pixar’s “Elio” releases in theaters June 20, 2025. © 2025 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.