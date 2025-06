Pixar/Disney

MEET ELIO – Elio (voice of Yonas Kibreab), a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be. Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina, and produced by Mary Alice Drumm, Disney and Pixar’s “Elio” releases in theaters June 13, 2025. © 2024 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.