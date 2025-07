ADAM VAUGHAN/EFE

BIRMINGHAM (United Kingdom), 30/07/2025.- Sharon Osbourne and family (C) look at the tributes at the Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge Fans as the funeral cortege of musician Ozzy Osbourne passes in Birmingham, Britain, 30 July 2025. Osbourne died aged 76 on 22 July 2025, weeks after performing his final concert with Black Sabbath. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN