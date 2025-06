ERIK S. LESSER/EFE

CHARLOTTE (United States), 24/06/2025.- Andreas Schjelderup of SL Benfica (2-R) celebrate scoring the 1-0 goal with his teammates during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 soccer match between SL Benfica and Bayern Munich in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 24 June 2025. (Mundial de Fútbol) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER