CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EFE

PARIS (France), 29/05/2025.- Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his Men's 2nd round match against Corentin Moutet of France at the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 29 May 2025. (Tenis, Abierto, Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON