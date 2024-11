SHAWN THEW/EFE

Las Vegas (United States), 24/11/2024.- Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of Netherlands celebrates during a post race team celebration following the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Las Vegas, USA, 24 November 2024. Verstappen sealed his 4th F1 World Championship by finishing the race ahead of McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain. (Fórmula Uno, Países Bajos; Holanda, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW