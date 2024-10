NEIL HALL/EFE

London (United Kingdom), 16/10/2024.- The latest head coach of the England national men'Äôs soccer team Thomas Tuchel speaks at a media briefing at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, 16 October 2024. The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager will take over the position on a permanent basis from 01 January 2025. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL