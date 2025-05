CLEMENS BILAN/EFE

CANNES (France), 15/05/2025.- (L-R) Filip Schnack, Lena Urzendowsky, Susanne Wuest, German Director Mascha Schilinski, Laeni Geiseler and Luise Heyer attend the photocall for 'Sound of Falling (In Die Sonne Schauen)' during the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 15 May 2025. The film festival runs from 13 to 24 May 2025. (Cine, Francia) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN