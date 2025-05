GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EFE

CANNES (France), 13/05/2025.- (L-R) Robert De Niro, Quentin Tarantino, and Robert De Niro onstage with Master of Ceremonies Laurent Lafitte, singer Mylene Farmer, Jury President Juliette Binoche, and Jury members Halle Berry, Alba Rohrwacher, Leila Slimani, and Hong Sang-soo during the opening ceremony of the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 13 May 2025. The film festival runs from 13 to 24 May 2025. (Cine, Francia) EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO