NASA VIDEO FRAME GRAB HANDOUT/EFE

- (United States), 19/03/2025.- A screen grab from a NASA video shows astronaut Butch Wilmore being helped out of the SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft after it splashed down off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, USA, 18 March 2025. The spacecraft ferried astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth after the two were stuck on the International Space Station for more than nine months. Also on board were astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. EFE/EPA/NASA VIDEO FRAME GRAB HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES