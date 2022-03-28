Sociedad | EL HERALDO

INGRESAR
Suscríbete Desde $800
El Heraldo
EFE
Sociedad

Esta es la lista de ganadores de la 94 edición de los Óscar

La cinta  ‘CODA’ se llevó la estatuilla a mejor Película.  

"CODA" se hizo este domingo con el Óscar a mejor película y Jane Campion logró el de mejor dirección por "The Power of the Dog", en una edición dominada por "Dune" en las categorías técnicas.

Este es el listado de ganadores de la 94 edición de los Óscar:

 

Jane Campion gana el Óscar a la mejor dirección con “The Power of the Dog”

  • MEJOR PELÍCULA: "CODA ".
  • MEJOR DIRECCIÓN: Jane Campion, por "The Power of the Dog".
  • MEJOR ACTRIZ: Jessica Chastain, por "The Eyes of Tammy Faye".
  • MEJOR ACTOR: Will Smith, por "King Richard".
  • MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO: Ariana Debose, por "West Side Story".
  • MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO: Troy Kotsur, por "CODA".

‘Encanto’, mejor película de animación en los Óscar

  • MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN: "Encanto", de Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino y Clark Spencer.
  • MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL: Kenneth Branagh, por "Belfast".
  • MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO: Siân Heder, por "CODA".
  • MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL: "Drive my Car" (Japón).
  • MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL: "No Time to Die" de Billie Eilish y Finneas O´Connell, por "No time to die".
  • MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL: Hans Zimmer, por "Dune".
  • MEJOR MONTAJE: Joe Walker, por "Dune".
  • MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA: Greig Fraser, por "Dune".

“CODA” gana el Óscar a la mejor película

  • MEJOR SONIDO: "Dune".
  • MEJOR VESTUARIO: Jenny Beavan, por "Cruella".
  • MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN: "The Windshield Wiper", de Alberto Mielgo y Leo Sánchez.
  • MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE: "The Long Goodbye", de Aneil Karia y Riz Ahmed.
  • MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL: "Summer of soul", de Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent y David Dinerstein.
  • MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL: "The Queen of Basketball".
  • MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA: "The Eyes of Tammy Faye".
  • MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN. “Dune".
  • MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES: "Dune".
Facebook
Twitter
Messenger
Whatsapp
Convierta a El Heraldo en su fuente de noticias
DETECTAMOS QUE TIENES UN BLOQUEADOR DE ANUNCIOS ACTIVADO
La publicidad nos ayuda a generar un contenido de alta calidad
Desactivar el bloqueador de anuncios
No quiero apoyar el contenido de calidad
X
COMO REPORTAR A WASAPEA
1. Agrega a tu celular el número de Wasapea a EL HERALDO: +57 310 438 3838
2. Envía tus reportes, denuncias y opiniones a través de textos, fotografías y videos. Recuerda grabar y fotografiar los hechos horizontalmente.
3. EL HERALDO se encargará de hacer seguimiento a la información para luego publicarla en nuestros sitio web.
4. Recuerda que puedes enviarnos un video selfie relatándonos la situación.