STEVEN HIRSCH / POOL/EFE

NEW YORK (United States), 09/06/2025.- Former US film producer Harvey Weinstein (C) sits in the courtroom during his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, New York, USA, 09 June 2025. Weinstein was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison, but the conviction was overturned on appeal in April 2024, and he is now being retried on the charges. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/STEVEN HIRSCH / POOL