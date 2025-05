Disney/DISNEY

GREAT MYSTERY -- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia 2” welcomes back to the big screen rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman). When a snake called Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives on the scene, he kicks off a great mystery—but Nick and Judy are on the case. From the Oscar-winning team of Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), “Zootopia 2” releases in theaters Nov. 26. © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.