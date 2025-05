MOHAMMED BADRA/EFE

CANNES (France), 17/05/2025.- Robert Pattinson (R) and Jennifer Lawrence attend the premiere of 'Die My Love' during the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 17 May 2025. The film festival runs from 13 to 24 May 2025. (Cine, Francia) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA