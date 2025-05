Filip Singer/EFE

Munich (Germany), 30/05/2025.- Lautaro Martinez of Inter attends the training session of FC Inter for the UEFA Champions League final in Munich, Germany, 30 May 2025. Munich will host the 24/25 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Inter on 31 May 2025. (Liga de Campeones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/Filip Singer