Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 14/07/2024.- Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (R) shakes hands with Novak Djokovic of Serbia after winning the Men's final at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 14 July 2024. (Tenis, España, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY