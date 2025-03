CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EFE

MIAMI (United States), 27/03/2025.- Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Sebastian Korda of the US during their Men’s Singles Quarterfinals at the 2025 Miami Open tennis tournament, in Miami, Florida, USA, 27 March 2025. (Tenis) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH