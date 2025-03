FRANCK ROBICHON/EFE

TOKYO (Japan), 18/03/2025.- Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani hits during the ninth inning of the 2025 MLB regular season opening game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs in the 2025 Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, 18 March 2025. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON