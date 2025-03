ADAM VAUGHAN/EFE

LIVERPOOL (United Kingdom), 10/03/2025.- Liverpool players Darwin Nunez (L) and Luis Diaz attend a training session of the team at the club's Melwood Training Centre, Liverpool, Britain, 10 March 2025. Liverpool will face PSG in a UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 2nd leg match on 11 March 2025. (Liga de Campeones, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN