CJ GUNTHER/EFE

EAST RUTHERFORD (United States), 13/07/2025.- US President Donald J. Trump (C), First Lady of the United States Melania Trump (L) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino (R) during the national anthem before the start of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, 13 July 2025. (Mundial de Fútbol, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER