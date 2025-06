JUSTIN LANE/EFE

EAST RUTHERFORD (United States), 24/06/2025.- Goalkeeper Claudio Ramos (2-R), of Porto can not stop the shot by Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Not Pictured) of Al Ahly during the second half of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Porto and Al Ahly in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, 23 June 2025. (Mundial de Fútbol) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE