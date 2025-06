Guillaume Horcajuelo/EFE

MARSEILLE (France), 15/06/2025.- (FILE) - Olympique Marseille's Italian head coach Gennaro Gattuso gestures during the Ligue 1 soccer match between RC Strasbourg and Olympique Marseille, in Marseille, France, 12 January 2024 (re-issued 15 June 2025). The Italian football federation FIGC on 15 June 2025 announced that Gennaro Gattuso will be the new head coach of Italy's national team. (Francia, Italia, Marsella, Estrasburgo) EFE/EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo