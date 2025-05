STR/EFE

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), 04/05/2025.- Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (C) of Mexico holds his belts after beating William Scull (not pictured) of Cuba in their IBF Super Middleweight title bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 04 May 2025. Canelo won by unanimous decision and had unified the IBF title with his WBA (Super), WBC and WBO titles. (Arabia Saudita) EFE/EPA/STR