ELISABETTA BARACCHI/EFE

Bologna (Italy), 26/11/2024.- Bologna's Jhon Lucumi jubilates with his teammates after scoring the equalizer during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Bologna FC and LOSC Lille at Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, 27 November 2024. (Liga de Campeones, Italia) EFE/EPA/ELISABETTA BARACCHI