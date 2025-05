WILL OLIVER/EFE

WASHINGTON (United States), 22/05/2025.- An FBI agent on the scene where two people were shot and killed near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, USA, 22 May 2025. According to a social media post by the US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem, the two people killed were staff members at the Israeli embassy. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER