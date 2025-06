SEBASTIEN NOGIER/EFE

Cannes (France), 25/05/2024.- Karla Sofía Gascón accepts the 'Best Actress' Award for 'Emilia Perez during the closing and awards ceremony of the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 25 May 2024. The film festival runs from 14 to 25 May 2024. (Cine, Francia) EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER