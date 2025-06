Thomas Padilla / POOL/EFE

Paris (France), 01/06/2025.- French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, his wife Brigitte Macron, pose with the PSG team during a reception at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 01 June 2025. Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the club's history after beating Internazionale Milano on 31 May 2025 in the final in Munich. (Liga de Campeones, Francia) EFE/EPA/Thomas Padilla / POOL MAXPPP OUT