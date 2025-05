CIRO FUSCO/EFE

NAPOLI (Italy), 23/05/2025.- Napoli's Romelu Lukaku (C) celebrates scoring the 2-0 goal with his teammates during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio, in Naples, Italy, 23 May 2025. (Italia, Nápoles) EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO