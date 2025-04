ERIK S. LESSER/EFE

AUGUSTA (United States), 09/04/2025.- Nicolas Echavarria of Colombia (R) and caddie and girlfriend Claudia De Antonio walk off the third tee during the Par 3 Contest during the 2025 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 09 April 2025. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER