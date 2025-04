CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EFE

PARIS (France), 09/04/2025.- Nuno Mendes (L) of PSG scores the 3-1 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals 1st leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa, in Paris, France, 09 April 2025. (Liga de Campeones, Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON