SACRAMENTO (United States), 22/02/2025.- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) reacts after scoring a three point basket as Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (L) looks on during the second half of the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California, USA, 21 February 2025. (Baloncesto) EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT