DANIEL DAL ZENNARO/EFE

Milan (Italy), 21/10/2024.- AC Milan'Äôs Tijjani Reijnders (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between AC Miland and Club Brugge, in Milan, Italy, 22 October 2024. (Liga de Campeones, Italia) EFE/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO