Courtesy of TPS Productions/Focu/Courtesy of TPS Productions/Focus Features © 2025

(L to R) Michael Cera as Bjorn, Benicio Del Toro as Zsa-Zsa Korda and Mia Threapleton as Liesl in director Wes Anderson's THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME, a Focus Features release. Credit: Courtesy of TPS Productions/Focus Features © 2025 All Rights Reserved.