ALEXANDER DRAGO / POOL/EFE

WASHINGTON (United States), 11/02/2025.- US President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 10 February 2025. Trump plans to impose 25% tariffs on all US imports of steel and aluminum, broadening his trade restrictions to some of the country’s top trading partners and seeking to protect domestic industries that helped him win battleground states last year.