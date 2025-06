JACOB KUPFERMAN/EFE

CHARLOTTE (United States), 30/06/2025.- Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan (L) and Jhon Aryas of Fluminense (R) in action during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Internazionale Milano and Fluminense in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 30 June 2025. (Mundial de Fútbol) EFE/EPA/JACOB KUPFERMAN