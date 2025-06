JUSTIN LANE/EFE

EAST RUTHERFORD (United States), 17/06/2025.- Fluminense's Jhon Arias in action during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 soccer match between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, 17 June 2025. (Mundial de Fútbol) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE